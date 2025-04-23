PSL Turns Fight Club After Bowler Knocks Out Fellow Player While Celebrating Wicket: Video

Multan: A fiery contest between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing PSL 2025 turned into an internet sensation — not for a breathtaking catch or a match-winning knock, but due to a dramatic celebration by Ubaid Shah that left teammate Usman Khan visibly annoyed.

The 19-year-old pacer, bowling the 15th over of the second innings, was under pressure as Sam Billings hammered two massive sixes off deliveries pitched in the slot. But Ubaid bounced back strongly, dismissing the Englishman on the last ball of his spell.

What followed was an animated and overenthusiastic celebration — Ubaid, in a frenzied moment, unintentionally slapped teammate Usman Khan on the head, missing a high-five from the wicketkeeper. The hit left Usman visibly frustrated, while other players couldn’t hold back their laughter as the replay flashed on the big screen. The clip has since gone viral, prompting a flood of reactions online and from players in the dugout.

Despite the awkward moment, Multan Sultans emerged victorious with a commanding 33-run win, registering their first victory of the season in front of the home crowd.

Rizwan Praises Team’s Execution

Speaking after the win, Multan captain Mohammad Rizwan credited the team’s improved fielding and bowling execution.

“In the last three matches, we had some lackings in fielding. We did well here. We scored 235 earlier and today scored 228 but our execution was better today,” Rizwan said.

He praised Yasir for stepping up in the absence of momentum from the usual contributors and explained his decision to not keep wickets.

“Our bowlers are inexperienced. They are almost newcomers in PSL and so I decided to not keep today. That gives you an opportunity to guide the bowlers. I have done it since last 2 years or so,” he added.

The Sultans now look ahead with renewed confidence as they build momentum in the tournament — with or without viral celebrations.