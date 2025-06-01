Qualifier 2: Punjab Kings Elect to Bowl Against Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the high-stakes Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) held in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Team Updates
Punjab Kings made a strategic change by including veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI.
Mumbai Indians brought in left-arm pacer Reece Topley as a replacement for the injured Richard Gleeson.
Playing XIs
Punjab Kings:
Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley