PWD Minister Parvesh Verma Orders Probe into CCTV Installation Issues by AAP Govt

New Delhi: Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma has announced an investigation into the alleged irregularities related to the installation of 2,000 CCTV cameras across the city under the previous AAP government.

Inquiry Into Uninstalled CCTV Cameras in BJP-Represented Constituencies

Verma assured BJP legislators in the Delhi Assembly that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible for the issue. He revealed that the investigation would focus on why CCTV cameras were not installed in eight constituencies represented by BJP MLAs during the previous AAP government.

He further emphasized that the installation of CCTV cameras in these eight constituencies would now be prioritized.

Allegations and Demands for Investigation

The issue was raised in the Assembly by BJP’s Vishwas Nagar MLA O.P. Sharma, who claimed that not a single CCTV camera was installed in his constituency despite full payment being made for 2,000 cameras and partial payment for an additional 2,000. He called for an inquiry by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) into the matter.

Supporting Sharma’s claims, Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma stated that BJP MLAs had approached the Delhi High Court, and despite a court order and recommendations by the Chief Secretary, no action had been taken to install CCTV cameras in their constituencies under the AAP government.

Speaker’s Statement on CCTV Camera Purchases and Exclusion of BJP Seats

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, representing Rohini constituency in the previous House, confirmed that 2,000 CCTV cameras were supposed to be installed in each of Delhi’s 70 constituencies. However, the eight constituencies represented by BJP MLAs were completely ignored. He pointed out that while the AAP government purchased 1.40 lakh cameras, these eight seats were excluded from the installation.

Minister Verma’s Response and Assurance of Action

Responding to these concerns, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma assured that strict action would be taken. He confirmed that the matter would be thoroughly investigated, and officers responsible for the exclusion of these constituencies would face consequences if found guilty.