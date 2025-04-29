Hyderabad: R.V. Karnan Takes Charge as New GHMC Commissioner

R.V. Karnan officially assumed charge as the Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday, following a recent reshuffle of IAS officers by the Telangana State government.

Transition of Office

Karnan took over the position from outgoing Commissioner K. Ilambarthi. In a formal ceremony, GHMC officials and staff congratulated both the new and outgoing Commissioners for their services.

Karnan’s Previous Role and Achievements

Before his appointment to GHMC, R.V. Karnan served as the Director of the State Health and Family Welfare Department. During his tenure, he gained public recognition by leading extensive raids on restaurants, pubs, and ice cream parlors to enforce hygiene standards, significantly raising awareness about food safety across the State.

Contributions of K. Ilambarthi

During his time as GHMC Commissioner, K. Ilambarthi focused on enhancing urban development, improving basic amenities, and expanding citizen services. His proactive initiatives helped drive several key infrastructure and service improvements within Hyderabad.

New Assignment for Ilambarthi

After his tenure at GHMC, K. Ilambarthi has been appointed as the Secretary of the Area Urban Development (AYUD) wing under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).