Rain Delays Start of IPL Qualifier 2 Between MI and PBKS

The start of IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings was delayed on Sunday evening due to passing showers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While there was no persistent rainfall, intermittent showers disrupted the pre-match proceedings, pushing the start time of this crucial virtual semifinal. The winning team will advance to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on Tuesday at the same venue.

Earlier in the evening, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first, aiming to make the most of the conditions. Their bowling attack received a timely boost with Yuzvendra Chahal returning to the playing XI. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians handed a debut to England’s left-arm pacer Reece Topley, who replaced the injured Richard Gleeson.

With the rain subsiding, fans can now look forward to an exciting clash as both teams battle for a spot in the title showdown.