Rajinikanth’s Coolie Creates History, War 2 Pre-Release Event of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The cinema industry in the city had a week that pumped adrenaline as there were two big events, one was the release of the much talked about Coolie featuring superstar Rajinikanth and the other being the pre-release event War 2 in which Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan were the main actors.

Coolie released on August 15 and opened to spectacular box office in Telangana. The film, which stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan in prominent roles, overtook the opening figures of a number of new major releases such as Vijay starrer Leo. Although the critics had mixed reactions, commercial success of the film again confirmed the ever-effective box office grip of Rajinikanth.

Also Read: Zaheerabad Smart City Project | The next Tech and Industrial Hub of Telangana

As things stands, Hyderabad took on the look of a fortress on a Thursday evening as the producers of War 2 hosted a mega pre-release event at the Yusufguda Grounds. That incident which saw Telugu hero Jr NTR and the Hindi film icon Hrithik Roshan as the highlights saw thousands of fans with the police recruiting about 1,200 officers in addition to drone distribution to aid the event. The enthusiasm depicted the pan-India outlook of the YRF Spy Universe movie that will release later this year.

To the already cinematic fever that the city is going through, an added interest is on the upcoming social drama Paradha featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran which is set to release on 22nd August following a stirring trailer release which happened earlier this week.

As Coolie is hitting the box- office with a bang and craziness on War 2 is spreading across the Hyderabad industry people are more convinced that the twin development will strengthen the status of this city as the cultural and entertainment capital of the South.