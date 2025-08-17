Entertainment

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Creates History, War 2 Pre-Release Event of Hyderabad

The cinema industry in the city had a week that pumped adrenaline as there were two big events, one was the release of the much talked about Coolie featuring superstar Rajinikanth and the other being the pre-release event War 2 in which Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan were the main actors.

Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav17 August 2025 - 15:41
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Creates History, War 2 Pre-Release Event of Hyderabad
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Creates History, War 2 Pre-Release Event of Hyderabad

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The cinema industry in the city had a week that pumped adrenaline as there were two big events, one was the release of the much talked about Coolie featuring superstar Rajinikanth and the other being the pre-release event War 2 in which Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan were the main actors.

Coolie released on August 15 and opened to spectacular box office in Telangana. The film, which stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan in prominent roles, overtook the opening figures of a number of new major releases such as Vijay starrer Leo. Although the critics had mixed reactions, commercial success of the film again confirmed the ever-effective box office grip of Rajinikanth.

Also Read: Zaheerabad Smart City Project | The next Tech and Industrial Hub of Telangana

As things stands, Hyderabad took on the look of a fortress on a Thursday evening as the producers of War 2 hosted a mega pre-release event at the Yusufguda Grounds. That incident which saw Telugu hero Jr NTR and the Hindi film icon Hrithik Roshan as the highlights saw thousands of fans with the police recruiting about 1,200 officers in addition to drone distribution to aid the event. The enthusiasm depicted the pan-India outlook of the YRF Spy Universe movie that will release later this year.

To the already cinematic fever that the city is going through, an added interest is on the upcoming social drama Paradha featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran which is set to release on 22nd August following a stirring trailer release which happened earlier this week.

As Coolie is hitting the box- office with a bang and craziness on War 2 is spreading across the Hyderabad industry people are more convinced that the twin development will strengthen the status of this city as the cultural and entertainment capital of the South.

Tags
Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav17 August 2025 - 15:41
Photo of Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav is a seasoned content strategist who chronicles the ever-evolving story of Telangana and its capital, Hyderabad. Her expertise spans the full spectrum of the region's landscape: one day she is analyzing the real-world impact of Revanth Reddy's 'Six Guarantees,' and the next, she is investigating the rising cost of living that threatens Hyderabad's 'affordable' tag. She excels at connecting the dots between high-level policy, like the Dharani portal or Pharma City's development, and its direct effect on citizens—be it through urban flooding, school fee hikes, or the fight for green spaces. Whether crafting a hard-hitting exposé on the water mafia, a human-interest story on a viral street vendor, or a simple explainer on new traffic rules, Gayathri's work is defined by accuracy, nuance, and a deep understanding of the local context. Her command of SEO ensures these vital regional stories find and engage the widest possible audience.
Back to top button