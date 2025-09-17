Rajnath hoists Tricolour at Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today hoisted the National Flag as part of the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations organised by the union government at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

The Defence Minister also participated in the parade presented by Central paramilitary forces and unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Cantonment Park near Jubilee Bus Station (JBS).

In March last year, the Central government had announced its decision to celebrate September 17, the day the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad merged with the Indian union in 1948, as ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day.’

“Hyderabad did not get independence for 13 months since India’s Independence on August 15, 1947 and remained under Nizam’s rule. The region was liberated on September 17, 1948, after ‘Operation Polo,” the Defence Minister noted.

This is the fourth consecutive year the Centre has organised the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at the Parade Grounds.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unfurled the National Flag at the main event held at the Public Garden in Hyderabad. Like last year, the state government marked the day as ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ (People’s Governance Day). Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerulu Stupam at Gun Park.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as well as All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) observed the day as ‘National Integration Day.’ Left parties, such as the CPI, on the other hand, commemorated the day by highlighting the ‘Telangana Armed Struggle.’

Union Minister of Coal & Mines and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy, union Minister of Tourism & Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao, party MPs and MLAs were also present at the programme at the Parade Grounds.

Earlier, state BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao hoisted the national flag at the state party office to mark the occasion.