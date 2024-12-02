Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Protests Over Adani Allegations and Other Issues

New Delhi: The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Monday, December 2, due to ongoing protests by opposition parties over several pressing issues, including allegations of bribery against the Adani group, the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, and the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

The adjournment marked another washout day in the current session, with the Upper House failing to conduct any substantial business since the session began on November 25.

Opposition Raises Multiple Concerns

As the Rajya Sabha met at 12 noon, opposition members raised a series of issues, including the serious allegations of bribery against the Adani group.

These allegations, which relate to the payment of USD 265 million in bribes to secure solar power supply contracts, have attracted significant attention following a US indictment.

Opposition parties, including Congress, demanded a discussion on these charges. Additionally, the violence in Sambhal and the deteriorating situation in Manipur were also brought up by the opposition members, who insisted on discussing these matters in the House.

However, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed the discussions, stating that the notices filed by the opposition under Rule 267—seeking to set aside the day’s agenda and discuss these urgent issues—would not be entertained. As a result, opposition MPs raised a ruckus, preventing the House from proceeding with its scheduled business.

No Business Transacted Amid Repeated Adjournments

The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned shortly after it convened, and despite a brief attempt to continue proceedings, it was adjourned again for the entire day due to the uproar.

Chairman Dhankhar, while trying to restore order, expressed frustration over the repeated disruptions, comparing the situation to Murphy’s Law, which states, “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.”

He pointed out that the continuous adjournments were hindering the proper functioning of Parliament, something that directly contradicted the intentions of the Constitution.

Dhankhar appealed to opposition members, urging them to allow the House to proceed with the planned agenda and not make Parliament dysfunctional. Despite his appeals, the opposition remained adamant, resulting in the adjournment of the proceedings.

Continued Disruptions Since the Start of the Session

This adjournment follows a series of disruptions since the start of the Winter Session of Parliament on November 25. The first week of the session had already been a washout, with opposition members consistently raising objections and demanding discussions on various issues, including the Adani bribery allegations, law and order concerns in Sambhal, and the violence in Manipur.

In a significant move, Chairman Dhankhar rejected 20 notices served under Rule 267, which included multiple requests for discussions on the Adani group’s alleged bribery. Additionally, other notices related to issues such as the law-and-order situation in Sambhal, ongoing violence in Manipur, an increase in crimes in Delhi, the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, and the flood crisis in Wayanad, Kerala.

These were all topics the opposition wanted to address in Parliament but were not allowed to raise due to the continued disruptions.

Adani Group Denies Allegations

The Adani group, which has been at the center of the controversy over bribery allegations, has firmly denied the charges, calling them baseless. The company’s representatives have rejected any claims of wrongdoing related to the US indictment, which accuses the group of paying bribes to secure solar power contracts. The opposition, however, has insisted on a discussion in Parliament to address the allegations and hold the government accountable for its ties to the business conglomerate.

The Road Ahead for the Rajya Sabha

With the continued adjournments, the current Rajya Sabha session remains uncertain, and the opposition’s demand for addressing key issues remains unmet. The government and opposition parties are at an impasse, with no clear resolution in sight.

As the session progresses, it remains to be seen whether the government can regain control over proceedings and whether the opposition will be given a chance to discuss the critical issues they have raised.

In the meantime, the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha for the day has left many crucial matters unresolved, highlighting the challenges in ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament during the current session. The ongoing disruptions and the failure to address pressing issues could have significant implications for the legislative agenda in the coming weeks.