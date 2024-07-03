Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

National

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after the House adopted the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting Parliament.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after the House adopted the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address to the joint sitting Parliament.

The 264th session of Rajya Sabha, which began on June 27, concluded after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks, and the House adopted it.

PTI
