Rakesh Roshan reveals ‘Krrish’ mask took six months to design, kept AC bus for it during shoot

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan revealed that it took six months to design the iconic ‘Krrish’ mask to suit his superstar son Hrithik Roshan, and since the wax mask would melt after a few hours, they had to keep an AC bus running round the clock during the shoot.

It was during Farah Khan’s visit to his Beautiful Mansion in Khandala, where Rakesh spoke about the mask. For the vlog, they also went to savour arbi fry. Farah asked Rakesh about how long it took him to design the mask, the filmmaker told her: “It took about six months because we were designing and wanted to see which looks better on Hrithik… The outfit and all that took six months.”

He also revealed that the iconic black Krrish outfit was very heavy. He went on to share more details about the mask and said: “The mask was made out of wax. Hrithik used to wear the mask for three to four hours. The wax would melt.

He had to remove it and put in a new one. So I had an airconditioned bus with the AC on for 24 hours.” Krrish was first released in 2006. The Indian superhero action film stars Hrithik Roshan in a dual role, alongside Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, Sharat Saxena and Manini Mishra.

It is the second instalment in the Krrish franchise and a sequel to Koi… Mil Gaya. In the film, Krishna Mehra, who has superhuman abilities like his father Rohit Mehra, falls in love with Priya and follows her to Singapore, where he takes on the superhero persona of Krrish and sets out to thwart the plans of the evil scientist Dr. Siddhant Arya, who is creating a supercomputer which shows the future.

The third installment was released in 2013. It was in April 2025, when “Krrish 4” was announced. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan announced Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.