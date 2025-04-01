Ration Shops Begin Distribution of Fine Rice, But Coarse Rice Given in This District!

Hyderabad: The much-awaited fine rice distribution to ration card holders across Telangana has begun, bringing an atmosphere of celebration throughout the state.

The distribution started at 8 AM today, and beneficiaries have lined up at ration shops to receive their share. Each ration card holder is being provided with 6 kilograms of fine rice.

While the distribution is ongoing in all districts of Telangana, it has been temporarily paused in Hyderabad due to the local body elections code. The program is continuing in all districts except Hyderabad, as per the election code of conduct, which restricts the distribution of freebies during elections.

CM Revanth Reddy Launches the Scheme

On the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, the distribution of fine rice was inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the Huzurnagar area of Suryapet district. The government is providing this fine rice as part of a significant welfare initiative aimed at supporting the poor and ensuring they have access to quality rice.

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Revanth Reddy mentioned that the government is spending up to Rs 40 per kilogram for the distribution of fine rice. He emphasized that this initiative marks a turning point, as it allows the poor to access rice that was once only consumed by the wealthy.

Previous Initiatives and Revisions in Rice Distribution

In his speech, CM Revanth Reddy also highlighted the evolution of rice distribution policies in the state. Initially, former minister Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy had planned to distribute rice at Rs 1.90 per kilogram, but the scheme was revised after the change in government, with the NTR government later introducing the Rs 2 per kilogram rice scheme.

Temporary Suspension in Hyderabad

Due to the ongoing local body elections, fine rice distribution has been temporarily halted in Hyderabad. The city, specifically the Khairatabad circle (Circle-7), which serves about 2,95,779 ration card holders, will not receive fine rice as scheduled. Instead, authorities have directed that coarse rice be distributed in the interim.

The election code of conduct will remain in effect until April 29, following which the distribution of fine rice will resume in May 2025. Until then, all ration shops in the city will distribute coarse rice to ration card holders.

This move has caused disappointment among the residents of Hyderabad, as they were eagerly awaiting the fine rice distribution. However, the government has assured that the initiative will continue once the election code concludes.