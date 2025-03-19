RBI Introduces New ₹100 & ₹200 Notes – Are Old Notes Still Valid?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled newly designed ₹100 and ₹200 banknotes, featuring enhanced security features and fresh aesthetics. The new currency will gradually circulate across the country while the old notes remain legal tender.

Key Features of the New ₹100 & ₹200 Notes

₹100 Note: Lavender Theme & Rani Ki Vav

Color: Lavender

Lavender Design: Features Rani Ki Vav , a UNESCO World Heritage site in Gujarat.

Features , a UNESCO World Heritage site in Gujarat. Security Features: Watermark visible under light Color-shifting security thread Microletters and latent images



₹200 Note: Yellow Theme & Sanchi Stupa

Color: Bright Yellow

Bright Yellow Design: Depicts Sanchi Stupa , an ancient Buddhist monument in Madhya Pradesh.

Depicts , an ancient Buddhist monument in Madhya Pradesh. Security Features: UV-visible elements for authentication Microprinting for anti-counterfeit protection Embedded security thread changing color when tilted



Are Old ₹100 and ₹200 Notes Still Valid?

Yes! The RBI has confirmed that older ₹100 and ₹200 notes will remain legal tender and continue to be used alongside the new banknotes. There is no requirement to exchange them.

Why Did the RBI Introduce New ₹100 & ₹200 Notes?

1. Enhanced Security Features

To combat counterfeit currency, these new notes integrate modern security elements that are difficult to replicate.

2. Easier Identification

The updated color schemes and distinctive designs make it easier for citizens, including the visually impaired, to identify denominations.

3. Improving Financial Security

With stronger anti-counterfeiting measures, these new notes strengthen India’s financial infrastructure while supporting digital transactions.

How to Identify Genuine Notes

To verify the authenticity of the new ₹100 and ₹200 notes, follow these steps:

Look for the Watermark under a light source.

under a light source. Feel the Paper Texture —genuine notes are crisp and firm.

—genuine notes are crisp and firm. Use UV Light —some security elements glow under ultraviolet exposure.

—some security elements glow under ultraviolet exposure. Check the Security Thread, which shifts colors when tilted.

What This Means for Businesses & Consumers

For Businesses

Train employees to recognize new notes and spot counterfeit ones.

Upgrade POS systems to ensure smooth transactions.

Educate customers about the new currency.

For Consumers

Continue using old notes—they are still valid.

Familiarize yourself with security features to avoid fake currency.

Ensure authenticity when receiving cash in transactions.

FAQs About the New ₹100 & ₹200 Notes

1. Do I need to exchange my old ₹100 & ₹200 notes?

No, both old and new notes will circulate together. You can continue using the old notes.

2. Will the old notes be discontinued?

No, the RBI has confirmed that old ₹100 and ₹200 notes will remain legal tender indefinitely.

3. Where can I get the new ₹100 & ₹200 notes?

The new notes will be available at banks and ATMs across India in the coming months.

Final Thoughts

The launch of the new ₹100 and ₹200 notes marks an important step in strengthening India’s currency security. With enhanced safety features and distinct designs, these notes aim to reduce counterfeiting while making transactions seamless. However, old notes remain in circulation, ensuring no disruption for businesses and consumers alike. Stay informed, verify authenticity, and embrace the updated currency system.