Retail Innovation Takes Centre Stage at RAI Hyderabad Retail Summit 2025

Hyderabad: The fourth edition of the Hyderabad Retail Summit (HRS) 2025, hosted by the Retailers Association of India (RAI) at Hotel ITC Kohenur, brought together leading voices from the retail ecosystem to discuss the future of retail in Telangana and beyond.

In his keynote, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan highlighted Telangana’s emergence as a retail hub, driven by tech adoption, digital-first governance, and supportive infrastructure. The summit featured compelling panel discussions on retail technology, brand building, omnichannel marketing, customer experience, and sustainable scaling.

Industry leaders like P. Jayakumar (Apollo Pharmacy), Madhukar Gangadi (MedPlus), Gautam Gupta (Paradise Food Court), Avnish Kumar (Neeru’s), Kiran Shinde (PMJ Jewels), Sheetal Patil (Cream Stone), and others shared insights on adapting to evolving consumer expectations.

“Today’s customer wants more than a product—they seek stories and authenticity,” said Avnish Kumar, Director, Neeru’s.

“Operational intelligence powered by data is reshaping healthcare retail,” noted P. Jayakumar, CEO, Apollo Pharmacies.

“In F&B, it’s not just about food—it’s about creating memorable, tech-enabled experiences,” added Gautam Gupta, CEO, Paradise Food Court.

HRS 2025 was powered by National Mart, with Neeru’s and Amazon as Platinum Partners. Key partners included Apollo Pharmacy, Café Niloufer, Kumar Shirts, i-TEKRFID, and TRRAIN.

The event reaffirmed RAI’s commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and resilience in India’s retail sector.

For more info, visit: www.rai.net.in