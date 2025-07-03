Rumors of Nayanthara’s Divorce Go Viral – Fans Call It Fake News!

Hyderabad: Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and welcomed twin boys via surrogacy, is now at the center of viral divorce rumors. Social media has been buzzing with claims that the actress is heading for a split from her husband, citing an allegedly emotional post attributed to her.

The Viral Post Sparks Speculation

The post in question reads:

“Marriage is a big mistake when you marry someone with low intelligence. You don’t have to take responsibility for your husband’s actions because men are generally immature. Leave me alone, I’ve already faced enough because of you.”

This post, allegedly made by Nayanthara on her social media account, was shared widely, fueling speculation that divorce might be her next step.

Fans Dismiss Rumors, Call It a Cheap Publicity Stunt

However, fans of the actress have strongly denied the authenticity of the post. Many have claimed that it’s a fake and edited screenshot meant to tarnish her image. “Stop these cheap tricks,” a fan page commented. Others argued that the post might have been real but was quickly deleted.

History of Trolls and Targeted Attacks

This isn’t the first time Nayanthara has been targeted by baseless rumors. Despite having been open about her relationships in the past, she tied the knot with Vignesh Shivan in 2022 after years of dating. The couple appeared happy, especially after welcoming their sons through surrogacy.

Fans believe that these rumors are being spread intentionally by vested interests, possibly linked to a rival actor or PR team.

No Official Statement Yet

As of now, neither Nayanthara nor Vignesh Shivan has made an official comment addressing the rumors. Sources close to the couple suggest that there is no trouble in paradise and that the actress is busy with her upcoming projects.