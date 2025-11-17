S S Rajamouli thanks his team that brought the ‘Varanasi’ title announcement video to life!

Hyderabad: Director S S Rajamouli, who had expressed gratitude to all those who had showered love and accolades on his ‘Varanasi’ announcement video, has now taken the names of each member of the team that had helped him bring the video to life and thanked them.

Taking to his X timeline, Rajamouli, on Monday, wrote, “I thank my fantastic team: Srinivas Mohan – VFX supervisor, P S Vinodh – Dop, Mohan – Production designer, ⁠M M Keeravaani – Music composer, ⁠Rama – Costume designer, Deepak – Animation supervisor, ⁠Pratheek – concept design and development and Thammi Raju – Editor for helping me bring this video to life.”

He then went on to thank the teams that had worked on the VFX portions of the video. He wrote,”I want to thank Mistyman Studios for their exceptional VFX work on our announcement video, overseen by creative director Alex Pi. And Julia continues monitoring to deliver the best. Your expertise brought the shots to life. Many thanks also to the fantastic teams at Viskefi, Phantom FX and Gimpville for their outstanding work on their shots and for their continued support right up to the very last minute! #Varanasi.”

A day after the launch of the title teaser, Rajamouli had penned a note of gratitude to all the audiences. In it, he had said, “My sincere thanks to all the Mahesh fans who travelled such long distances for the #Varanasi Globetrotter event and walked close to 3km in the cold… and still, even with the glitches on our side, your patience never wavered… I have to say this, you’re as disciplined as your idol…And a big thank you to every Telugu Cinema audience who stood by us on ground…”

The director went on to add, “Thank you everyone for all the love, accolades and applause for the #Varanasi Announcement Video. Our whole @VaranasiMovie team is grateful to all of you.”