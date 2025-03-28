S.S. Thaman’s Chartbusters Turn SRH-LSG IPL Match into a Musical Night

Hyderabad: Fans attending the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday were treated to a spectacular double experience as one of India’s top music directors, S.S. Thaman, delivered an electrifying performance, transforming the sporting event into a musical extravaganza.

Thaman Takes Center Stage at IPL Opening Ceremony

Thaman took over the stage at the opening ceremony of the IPL match at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. With his signature high-energy beats and chart-topping hits, Thaman created a mesmerizing atmosphere, making sure the crowd was fully engaged from start to finish.

High-Energy Performance and Fan-Favorite Hits

He set the perfect mood for the night with ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ from Guntur Kaaram, immediately raising the energy levels in the stadium. Thaman effortlessly transitioned through a mix of massy anthems, including ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ from Daaku Maharaj, ‘Ra Macha Macha’ from Game Changer, the title track of Bhagavanth Kesari, and the fan-favorite ‘Jai Balayya’.

The stadium was alive with excitement as he performed ‘Hungry Cheetah’ from the movie OG, supported by vibrant visuals and an electrifying atmosphere.

Thaman Reflects on the Memorable Experience

Thaman shared his thoughts on the experience, saying, “I’ve always been a huge cricket fan, so getting to perform at the IPL ceremony in Hyderabad was nothing short of amazing! The energy from the crowd was unreal, and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. I’m truly grateful to have shared my music on such a grand stage.”

Thaman: A Talented Cricketer Offstage

Interestingly, Thaman is not only a renowned music director but also an exceptional cricketer. His impressive batting skills are well-known, especially through his contributions to the Telugu Warriors team in the Celebrity Cricket League.

A Night to Remember

With thousands of fans singing along and the adrenaline pumping, Thaman’s performance set the perfect tone for the IPL 2025 season. The ceremony was already a visual spectacle, and Thaman ensured that his performance would be etched in the memories of the fans for a lifetime.