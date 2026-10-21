Salman Khan Was Alleged Target Before Shooting at Tiger Shroff’s Car: Reports

Hyderabad: An investigation into the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car has reportedly revealed that the alleged attackers initially planned to assassinate actor Salman Khan but changed their target due to tight security outside his residence.

According to sources, two men opened fire on Shroff’s car on Sunday evening as he was leaving Pushpa Narsee Ground in Mumbai’s Juhu after playing football. A third accomplice was waiting nearby on a motorcycle. The attackers reportedly fired seven rounds before fleeing. They later abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train towards Jaipur.

The three accused, identified as Hritik alias Roshan, 22, from Bihar, and Rehan, 18, and Phool Singh, 18, from Haryana, were arrested within 24 hours, on Monday.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had travelled to Mumbai to target a high-profile individual identified as Salman Khan. They reportedly conducted reconnaissance of his Galaxy Apartments residence but abandoned the plan after observing the heavy police deployment.

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Sources further claimed that the accused subsequently surveyed the residences of celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. They allegedly selected Shroff after tracking his football visits through social media posts and fan accounts.

An auto-rickshaw driver reportedly provided information about Shroff’s regular visits to the Juhu ground.

Following the incident, security arrangements around Salman Khan have reportedly been strengthened, with special commandos deployed alongside Mumbai Police personnel.