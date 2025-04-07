Why Has Saudi Arabia Banned Visas for 14 Countries Including India and Pakistan: Here’s the Reason

Riyadh/Hyderabad: In a significant move ahead of the Hajj 2025 season, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of three types of visas — Umrah, Business, and Family Visit visas — for citizens of 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The ban, which comes into effect from April 13, will remain in place until mid-June, coinciding with the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Ban to Curb Unauthorized Hajj Participation

According to media reports, the visa suspension is aimed at curbing unauthorized participation in Hajj, where individuals enter the kingdom on Umrah or visit visas and overstay to perform the pilgrimage without official authorization. Saudi authorities have reportedly stated that this move is necessary to regulate the annual event and ensure safety and order.

In the 2024 Hajj season, such unauthorized participation led to severe overcrowding, contributing to the deaths of over 1,200 pilgrims, many of whom were not officially registered.

Countries Affected by the Temporary Ban

The 14 countries impacted by the ban are:

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen, and Morocco.

Individuals from these countries will not be able to apply for the above-mentioned visas after April 13. However, existing Umrah visa holders can still enter Saudi Arabia before this cutoff date.

Legal and Employment Concerns Also Cited

Besides concerns about overcrowding during Hajj, Saudi authorities have also flagged issues of illegal employment. There have been instances of foreigners using business or family visit visas to engage in unauthorized work within the country, disrupting the labor market.

No Impact on Diplomatic or Hajj-Specific Visas

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah clarified that the move has no diplomatic implications and is purely a logistical measure to ensure a safe and organized pilgrimage.

Diplomatic visas, residency permits, and Hajj-specific visas will not be affected by the suspension.

Possible Future Entry Bans for Violators

Authorities have urged pilgrims and travelers to comply with the new rules. Anyone found violating the restrictions could face a five-year ban from re-entering Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj 2025 pilgrimage is scheduled to take place between June 4 and June 9. The country follows a strict quota system, allocating Hajj slots to countries based on their Muslim populations. Unauthorized pilgrims bypassing this system pose logistical and safety challenges.