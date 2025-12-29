Save Box App fraud case: ED questioning of Malayalam actor Jayasurya ends

Kochi: Malayalam film actor and producer Jayasurya appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its zonal office in Kochi on Monday, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) linked to the controversial Save Box app fraud case.

The questioning marked the second time the actor had been summoned by the central agency in the past week.

Jayasurya, 47, reached the ED office around 10:30 a.m., accompanied by his wife Saritha, and was questioned for nearly five hours.

Sources indicated that while the actor’s questioning concluded by late Monday afternoon, Saritha’s examination by the agency was continuing into the evening.

The ED is probing the financial operations and fund flows associated with the Save Box mobile application, which is under investigation for allegedly defrauding investors by promising high returns.

Jayasurya is understood to have been associated with the app as its brand ambassador, a role that has now come under scrutiny as investigators seek to establish whether celebrity endorsements were used to lend credibility to the platform and attract deposits from the public.

The focus of Monday’s questioning was to ascertain the nature of the actor’s contractual relationship with the Save Box app, the remuneration received, and whether there were any FEMA violations linked to payments, endorsements, or promotional activities.

The agency is also examining whether the actor or his production ventures had any financial dealings beyond promotional agreements with entities linked to the app.

The ED had last week questioned Jayasurya as part of the same probe, signaling that investigators are piecing together a broader picture of how the alleged fraud was marketed and monetised.

The Save Box app case has drawn significant public attention in Kerala, given the alleged scale of losses suffered by investors and the involvement of well-known public figures.

The ED’s probe is running parallel to investigations by other agencies into criminal and regulatory violations linked to the app’s operations.