SC Orders Telangana to Revive Lost Green Cover in Kancha Gachibowli

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to restore the lost green cover in the Kancha Gachibowli area near the University of Hyderabad.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran gave the state government six weeks to submit a revised plan for the development of 400 acres of land, with safeguards for forests, wildlife, and lakes.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case initiated in April following large-scale tree felling on land near the university.

The state government informed the bench that all tree-cutting activities had been halted. Appreciating the submission, the bench clarified that it was not against development, but stressed that development must be sustainable.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Telangana government, said that in compliance with earlier directives, tree felling had stopped. He added that the government was considering the larger goal of ensuring that forests and lakes remain unharmed during development.

The state submitted that it was taking a holistic approach to balance environmental and wildlife concerns with developmental needs.

When Singhvi requested six to eight weeks to place a proposal on record, the court agreed. The Chief Justice stated that if the state submitted a satisfactory proposal, the proceedings would be withdrawn. However, he made it clear that the destroyed forest must be restored.

The bench also observed that development activities must take environmental and wildlife interests into account by implementing mitigating and compensatory measures.

The suo motu proceedings began after the Supreme Court took serious note of tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli village. The Telangana government had undertaken the tree cutting as part of a plan to auction the land through the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) for IT infrastructure development.

Students of the adjoining University of Hyderabad and environmental activists protested against deforestation in this eco-sensitive zone, which they described as the “lungs” of Hyderabad.

On April 3, the Supreme Court issued an interim order staying further tree felling and sought clarification on whether the necessary permissions had been obtained.

The bench also directed the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), constituted to assist the Supreme Court in complex environmental matters, to personally inspect the site and submit a report.

On April 16, the Court observed that destruction over 100 acres painted an alarming picture and ordered status quo on the land. It emphasised that it would go to great lengths to protect the environment and ecology.

In May, the court gave Telangana the choice of restoring the destroyed forest or facing the prospect of its Chief Secretary and “half a dozen officials” being sent to a “temporary prison.” It ordered the state to prepare a restoration plan for the forest.