School Holiday on 1 December 2025: Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Cyclone Alerts

As offline classes resume in Delhi after months of hybrid learning, parents and students across India are checking the latest School Holiday on 1 December 2025 updates. With rising air pollution, heavy rainfall warnings and the approaching Cyclone Ditwah, several states may suspend classes for safety reasons.

While no nationwide holiday has been declared, multiple districts in the southern region are preparing for weather-related closures.

Chennai & Tamil Nadu: Will Schools Remain Closed on December 1?

Tamil Nadu is on high alert as Cyclone Ditwah is expected to make landfall near the coast on November 30.

The IMD has issued a red alert for many districts, which increases the chance of a school holiday on December 1, 2025.

However, no official circular has been released yet.

Districts Likely to Face Closure

Chennai

Kancheepuram

Tiruvallur

Chengalpattu

Villupuram

Ranipet

Thanjavur

Nagapattinam

Mayiladuthurai

Cuddalore

Ariyalur

Perambalur

Pudukkottai

Tiruchirappalli

Thiruvarur

Puducherry & Karaikal

These regions may experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with wind speeds reaching 60–80 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh: School Holiday Confirmed in Multiple Districts

In Andhra Pradesh, a school holiday on December 1, 2025 has already been declared in several districts due to cyclone impact.

Confirmed Closures

Tirupati district – All schools and educational institutions will remain closed.

– All schools and educational institutions will remain closed. Nellore district – Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu has ordered closure of all government, private and aided schools, including Anganwadis.

– Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu has ordered closure of all government, private and aided schools, including Anganwadis. Annamayya district – Schools will remain shut as a precaution.

More AP districts may issue updates depending on overnight weather conditions.

Parents are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for last-minute notices.

Are Delhi Schools Closed on December 1, 2025?

In Delhi, schools will remain open.

Students from Class 1 to 5 will resume full offline classes starting December 1.

Despite rising pollution levels, there is no holiday announcement for Delhi schools.

Parents are advised to ensure children wear N95 masks and avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure.

Haryana Winter Vacation Schedule Announced

Haryana’s Directorate of School Education has confirmed:

Winter vacation: January 1 to January 15, 2025

January 1 to January 15, 2025 Applies to all government and private schools

This schedule remains unchanged as of now.

School Holiday on 1 December 2025: State-Wise Status

State / Region Holiday Status Reason Official Confirmation Chennai, Tamil Nadu Possible Holiday Cyclone Ditwah, heavy rainfall Not Confirmed Other TN Districts Likely Closure IMD red alert Pending Puducherry & Karaikal Likely Holiday Cyclone impact Awaiting Notice Andhra Pradesh – Tirupati Holiday Declared Cyclone precaution ✔ Confirmed Andhra Pradesh – Nellore Holiday Declared Collector order ✔ Confirmed Andhra Pradesh – Annamayya Holiday Declared Weather risk ✔ Confirmed Delhi Schools Open Offline classes resume ✔ Confirmed Haryana Winter Vacation Scheduled Annual break ✔ Confirmed

Important Advisory for Parents and Students

Parents should:

Check official school WhatsApp groups or portals

Monitor local news and IMD updates

Avoid sending children out during heavy rainfall or storm warnings

Ensure safety during travel

Follow pollution precautions in Delhi

Weather alerts can change rapidly, especially during cyclonic conditions.

Families in affected regions should stay prepared for last-minute announcements.

The School Holiday on 1 December 2025 depends largely on regional weather conditions, especially in areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah. While Andhra Pradesh has officially declared holidays in several districts, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may issue updates soon. Delhi schools remain open, and Haryana continues with its planned vacation schedule.

