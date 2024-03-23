SCR Triumphs Over YMCA Secunderabad in Fifth Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament

Hyderabad: In a display of skill and determination, South Central Railway (SCR) emerged victorious with an impressive 83-54 win against YMCA Secunderabad in the fifth Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Floodlit Basketball Tournament held at the YMCA Secunderabad court on Saturday night. At halftime, SCR led 33-27, setting the pace for their eventual triumph.

Related Stories Thrilling Encounter: G9 Triumphs Over Loyola Academy in Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament

The chief guest for the event, Giridhar Govada, proprietor of M/s. Giridhar & Co., Chartered Accountants, presented the winner’s prize to SCR, while Dr. S.R. Prem Raj, ex-Director of Sports, GHMC, awarded the runner-up prize.

Atlanta Olympics goalkeeper Alloysius Edwards had the honor of presenting the Best Coach award to Liju Abraham of SCR. The Most Valuable Player title was bestowed upon P. Vivek of YMCA Secunderabad by Ruth Vasantha.

Abhijit Sen Gupta, former Deputy Editor of The Hindu, awarded the Most Promising Player accolade to Tejendra Kumar, while Arumugam Vijay received the Player of the Final award from Rachel Charan.

SCR’s victory was a redemption of sorts, following their loss to YMCA in the Hyderabad District Basketball Association (HDBA) annual league tournament final.

Led by Indian Railway cager Santhosh and the dynamic shooter Vijay, SCR maintained a lead throughout the game, thwarting YMCA’s attempts to close the gap. Despite YMCA’s efforts, particularly from power forward Vivek, SCR’s solid defense and strategic play kept them ahead.

The game saw SCR’s efficient defense preventing YMCA’s frontline attacks, while their adept passing and swift transitions ensured continuous scoring opportunities. With each quarter, SCR extended their lead, capitalizing on possession and controlling the pace of the game with relentless determination.

Key contributors to SCR’s victory included Vijay with 26 points, Akash with 19 points, and Santhosh with 16 points. For YMCA Secunderabad, Vivek scored 13 points, supported by Rohan with 12 points.

With this commanding performance, SCR showcased their prowess on the basketball court, clinching a well-deserved victory and leaving a mark in the annals of the Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament.

Score Summary:

SCR 83 (Vijay 26, Akash 19, Santhosh 16)

YMCA Secunderabad 54 (Vivek 13, Rohan 12)

Quarters: I: 16-12, HT: 33-27, III: 66-34

Individual Awards: