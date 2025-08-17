Second Phase of Licensed Surveyor Training Starts in Telangana from Monday

Hyderabad: Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has announced that the second phase of training for licensed surveyors will commence on Monday at 23 district centers throughout Telangana State.

He instructed candidates to check in with the assistant director of the survey department in their respective districts by 10 am on August 18. The Minister conducted a review meeting with officials regarding the appointment of licensed surveyors on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Minister announced that the services of the licensed surveyors would be made available in Telangana by Gandhi Jayanti, which falls on October 2.

He noted, “In light of the requirement for a survey map at the time of registration under the Bhu Bharati Act, the services of licensed surveyors will be provided by Gandhi Jayanti.”

During the second phase, 7,000 individuals received training at district centers over 50 working days, from May 26 to July 26. A practical examination took place on July 28 and 29, overseen by JNTU, and the results were subsequently announced. Additionally, candidates who successfully passed this examination have begun a 40-day apprenticeship training, Ponguleti said.

The Minister indicated that licenses would be granted to candidates immediately upon the completion of their training. He also recommended that officials create a survey manual to ensure transparency in managing their services.

Ponguleti emphasised the vital connection between the revenue and survey departments, stating that enhancing the survey department is essential for improving services within the revenue system. He noted that there has been a lack of attention to the survey department over the past decade, and efforts are now being made to strengthen it.