Secunderabad Railway Station Redevelopment to Disrupt Services for 130 Days

Hyderabad: Railway passengers using the Secunderabad Railway Station are set to experience temporary inconvenience, as six platforms will be closed for nearly 130 days due to major redevelopment works currently underway at the station.

Train Routes Diverted to Ease Passenger Load

To manage the disruption, the routes of around 60 trains have been diverted to nearby stations — Cherlapalli, Kacheguda, and Nampally. Among them, Cherlapalli Railway Station will handle a major share of diverted trains, aiming to reduce the operational burden on Secunderabad.

Sky Concourse to Transform Station Experience

As part of the ambitious redevelopment project, authorities plan to construct a two-storied sky concourse that will house modern amenities such as restaurants, kiosks, escalators, lifts, and foot over bridges. The sky concourses will be interconnected, offering a seamless experience for passengers.

Heavy-Duty Crane to Support Construction

In a significant construction move, a 500-tonne heavy-duty crane is being installed between Platform Nos. 5 and 6. To support this, the gap between the platforms is being filled with sandbags, and crane-based construction will be carried out to facilitate the massive redevelopment.

SCR Assures Alternate Arrangements for Passengers

Understanding the inconvenience to passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) has made alternate arrangements by running additional trains from Cherlapalli, Kacheguda, and Hyderabad (Nampally) railway stations during the redevelopment phase.