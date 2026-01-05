48 Runs in One Over! Afghanistan’s Sediqullah Atal Creates Historic World Record

Cricket history has witnessed many unbelievable moments, from six sixes in an over to record-breaking centuries. But scoring 48 runs in a single over sounds impossible — until Sediqullah Atal turned the impossible into reality.

The young Afghan batter stunned the cricketing world by smashing 48 runs in one over during the Kabul Premier League, creating a world record for the most runs scored in a single over in a recognised tournament.

How Sediqullah Atal Scored 48 Runs in One Over

The historic moment came in a match between Shaheen Hunters and Abasin Defenders. Left-arm spinner Amir Zazai was brought on to bowl the 19th over, and what followed became a nightmare for the bowler.

Here’s how the over unfolded:

First delivery: No-ball , smashed for a six

, smashed for a Free hit: Six again

Five consecutive deliveries: All hit for sixes

In between: Five wides conceded by the bowler

In total, the over produced 48 runs, including seven sixes, setting a record never seen before in professional cricket.

Fastest Destruction and a 48-Ball Century

Sediqullah Atal didn’t stop there. Riding on his explosive form, he went on to score a century in just 48 balls, further underlining his dominance at the crease.

His fearless hitting left fans and experts stunned, and the over is now remembered as one of the most brutal overs in cricket history.

Match Result: Shaheen Hunters Dominate

Thanks to Atal’s heroics:

Shaheen Hunters scored 213/6

scored Abasin Defenders were bowled out for just 121

were bowled out for just Shaheen Hunters won the match by 92 runs

Atal remained unbeaten on 118 off 56 balls, an innings that included:

7 fours

10 sixes

Who Is Sediqullah Atal?

Hailing from the Logar region near Kabul, Sediqullah Atal is regarded as one of Afghanistan’s brightest young talents. He made his international debut across all three formats in 2023–24, representing Afghanistan in Tests, ODIs, and T20 Internationals.

With his aggressive batting and fearless approach, Atal has already secured a strong place in Afghanistan’s limited-overs setup.

A Record That Still Shocks Cricket Fans

Even two years after the incident, Sediqullah Atal’s 48-run over continues to amaze cricket lovers worldwide. In an era of power-hitting, this feat stands out as a reminder that cricket always has room for the extraordinary.

