Senior govt forces commander killed in Houthi strike in Yemen’s Marib: Source

Sanaa: A senior Yemeni government forces commander and several escorts were killed in a Houthi drone strike in Yemen’s northern Marib province, a military source told the media. Khaled bin Dowaid Muthanna, chief of staff of the southern front in Marib, together with a few escorts of his, was killed when a drone targeted a military site in the Al-Falihah area, southern Marib, the source in the government forces said on Saturday.

Some other escorts were injured in the surprise attack that occurred despite no ongoing clashes between government forces and the Houthis in the area, the source added. The confrontation erupted early Friday near the Harib district, a strategic front that has witnessed repeated escalations in recent months, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read: Stalin govt launches overseas scholarship scheme for Muslim PG students

Government forces engaged in direct combat with Houthi units attempting to advance toward key military positions, resulting in multiple casualties on both sides. The slain officer, whose identity has not yet been officially released, was reportedly leading a reconnaissance patrol when his unit came under heavy fire.

His aide was killed instantly, while other soldiers sustained injuries and were evacuated for treatment. Military officials described the incident as part of a broader Houthi campaign to destabilise southern Marib and regain territorial footholds lost during previous government offensives.

“These attacks reflect the militia’s continued defiance of peace efforts and its reliance on Iranian-supplied weaponry,” one source said. Separately, four Houthis members were killed and several others injured on Saturday in clashes with government forces in the northern province of Taiz, Yemeni government-run “September 26” news website reported.

The website said the government forces repelled an infiltration attempt by the Houthis in Karom and Sawda hills in the Al-Karifat front, east of Taiz city. The Houthis have not commented on either incident. Yemen has remained in a fragile state of calm since the collapse of a UN-brokered truce at the end of 2022, with both sides failing to agree on its renewal or expansion.

The conflict, which began in late 2014, has killed hundreds of thousands and pushed millions to the brink of famine, according to UN estimates. The Yemeni government has condemned the assault and vowed to respond decisively.

Reinforcements have been deployed to the area, and aerial surveillance has intensified to prevent further infiltration. Marib remains a critical battleground in Yemen’s protracted conflict, home to vital oil infrastructure and a large population of internally displaced civilians.