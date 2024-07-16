Seven persons feared killed in landslide in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district

Bengaluru: Seven persons, including a five-member family, were feared killed after a massive landslide at Shirur in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday, officials said, citing initial reports.

The family members, who were running a road-side petty shop on National Highway 66, were suspected to be trapped under mud and soil that plunged down a hill, official sources said.

The landslide also pushed a gas tanker to nearby Gangavali river, the sources said based on preliminary information, adding, the vehicle’s driver and cleaner, who were reportedly having tea at the shop at the time of the incident, were missing.

“Rescue work is underway”, a police official said.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Karwar MLA Satish Sail said as per the reports he has got, 10-15 people might have fallen into the Gangavali river following the landslide.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the House that he has asked for a report from the district administration and would make a statement later in the day.

