Seven-phase LS polls schedule to satisfy BJP: Mamata

Ausgram (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked why the Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in seven phases amid severe heatwave across the country and alleged that the schedule for the general elections was designed to “satisfy the BJP”.

Addressing an election rally for TMC’s Bolpur candidate Asit Mal, the party supremo claimed, “Earlier, the poll process used to be over by May 2 or 3, but this year they have stretched it for three months, amid severe weather conditions.”

“The Election Commission has planned the polls for three months to satisfy the BJP,” Banerjee said.

She also said her motto was “to defeat the BJP” in the Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee urged people not to waste water as several areas in the state are experiencing a water crisis.