Shaheen Junior College, Warangal, Hosts Grand Felicitation Ceremony to Honour NEET & EAPCET Achievers

Hanamkonda: Shaheen Junior College, Warangal, organised a grand felicitation ceremony today at its campus on Mulugu X Road, Hanamkonda, to honour its outstanding students for their remarkable achievements in NEET and EAPCET examinations.

The programme celebrated the remarkable success of the college’s first batch, which has brought pride and recognition to the institution. The most notable achievement was securing three free MBBS seats through NEET, with students Manha Sabeen, Uzma Afreen and Sumama Shameem qualifying for government medical college admissions.

The college also recorded impressive achievements in EAPCET, with more than 20 students securing free seats. Further reflecting the academic excellence of the institution, over 50 students secured 900-plus marks, while more than 30 students achieved 400-plus marks. The college recorded an overall pass percentage of over 90%.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished personalities, including Dr. Mohd Mateenuddin Quadri, former member TGBSC and Executive Member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and Dr. Anees Siddiqui, President of Shanti Sangham, as Chief Guests.

The Guests of Honour included Mirza Qamar Ali Baig, President, MMSA Warangal; Mohammed Abdul Qayyum, Secretary, MMSA Warangal; Mohd Naseeruddin, Secretary, AIITA Warangal; Mufti Minhaj Qayyumi, Vice President, MMSA Warangal; Mohammed Khaleel Ahmed, Treasurer, AIITA Warangal; M. Abdul Hannan, Joint Secretary, MMSA; Syed Sarfarazuddin, Organising Secretary, MMSA; Mohammed Siraj, President, Muslim Welfare Society; Jaleel Khan, Community Leader; and Anwar Shareef, Additional Officer, Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

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The programme was further attended by special invitees, including Syed Ibrahim Qureshi, Principal, Jaya Medical Group of Hospitals; Dr. Sayeed Nawaz, Anaesthesiologist; Dr. Mujahid Irfan, Dean, SR University; and Mohammed Mahmoud Ali, Principal, Father Colombo Institute of Pharmacology.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries appreciated the students, faculty and management for their collective efforts in achieving these milestones. They emphasised the importance of quality education, discipline, determination and consistent hard work in shaping successful careers. They also encouraged students to aim higher and contribute positively to society.

The college management expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the parents, teaching faculty and well-wishers for their continuous support. The management stated that the achievements of the first batch were only the beginning of a long journey and reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality education, strong academic guidance and a disciplined learning environment.

The ceremony concluded with the felicitation of the achievers, distribution of mementoes and certificates, and congratulations to the students and their parents.

“Discipline, Guidance and Results” – Shaheen Junior College continues its mission to nurture academic excellence and empower the next generation of achievers.