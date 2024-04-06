Middle East

Shia armed groups in Iraq say attacked Haifa oil refineries

Shia armed groups taking part in the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed to have attacked oil refineries in Haifa in northern Israel.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
“Today at dawn, Saturday, April 6, 2024, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked oil refineries in Haifa in our occupied territories with drones,” the groups said on Telegram.

The Iraqi armed groups said they “will continue to destroy enemy strongholds during operations to resist the occupation and support our people in the Gaza Strip, as well as in response to the Zionist massacre of unarmed Palestinian civilians.”

