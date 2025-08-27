Shivakumar defends ‘Chamundi Hills not exclusive to Hindus’ remark, says BJP creating row

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday defended his controversial remark that Chamundi Hills is “not the property of Hindus,” saying that creating a row over such issues was part of the BJP’s ideology.

In a statement on X, Shivakumar said, “Dusshera is our state festival and Chamundeshwari is our state deity. She is the presiding deity of our land. Those who worship her, believe in her, and respect her and is worshipped by people across all castes and religions.

Her darshan is the right of everyone. The Mother belongs to all devotees and all children of this land; she is not confined to any one group. If someone worships her, no one can say they are unwelcome. This is the essence of my statement. Creating controversy is the BJP’s ideology.” “Chamundi Hills is open to all faiths and communities. Everyone goes there, prays to the Goddess.

People from across the country and abroad come to witness the Dusshera, our state festival. Even our royal family descendants have given their approval and borne witness to it. Dusshera belongs to people of every religion,” Shivakumar said. He further underlined that religion should not be turned into politics — even the Mother herself would not approve of that.

Responding to criticism by the BJP leaders over Booker award winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dusshera, Shivakumar had on Tuesday said that Chamundi Hills is open to people of all religions. People from every community visit Chamundi Hills and offer prayers to the Goddess.

It is not the property of Hindus alone. Dusshera is inaugurated traditionally by offering floral tributes and conducting worship of goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hills. Slamming Shivakumar for his statement, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra had stated, “Mr Shivakumar, do not try to use Chamundi Hills and the traditional Dusshera festival as an escape from the troubles you are facing within your own party.

You, who once boasted of being a rock (Shivakumar is known as ‘bande’, meaning rock in state political corridors), have already turned soft like clay. If you provoke Mother Chamundi, you will be reduced to ashes politically — beware.” “In every contest, you and your Congress colleagues have been supporting insults to the Hindu religion and spreading falsehoods about Hindu religious centres.

Now you are attempting to defile the Hindu tradition of the Vijayadashami festival. The time is not far when Mahishasuramardini (the slayer of Mahishasura, another name for goddess Chamundi) will crush you. Mother Chamundi belongs to her faithful devotees.

If you dare to meddle with her, calamity awaits you,” Vijayendra warned. Yaduveer Wadiyar, BJP MP from Mysuru and royal scion, stated, “Shivakumar has stated that Chamundi Hills is not the property of Hindus. It is a shocking and ridiculous statement. At a time when people are celebrating the Gowri and Ganesha festivals, this statement intends to hurt Hindus. Yes, entry is open to all, but that does not mean you impose secular values on temples.”