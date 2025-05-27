“Shocking Video: Macron Reacts to Wife’s ‘Slap’ Seen Around the World”

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has responded to a viral video circulating on social media that appears to show his wife, Brigitte Macron, slapping or pushing him as they disembark from an aircraft. The President has dismissed the claims, clarifying that the incident was nothing more than a light-hearted moment between the couple.

According to international media reports, Macron strongly denied having any dispute with his wife and clarified that the clip, which many interpreted as a serious altercation, was simply a playful gesture taken out of context.

Speaking to the press, President Macron said, “It was just a playful moment with my wife, as we often joke around. The video has been misinterpreted as if something disastrous had happened. There is no need to blow it out of proportion.”

The video in question was filmed by an Associated Press cameraman during Macron’s visit to Hanoi, Vietnam. In the footage, President Macron can be seen approaching the aircraft door, and Brigitte’s hand appears to make contact with his face, causing him to momentarily step back before regaining composure and waving.

Brigitte Macron’s face is not visible in the video, but the footage quickly went viral, leading to widespread speculation online. Macron addressed the controversy shortly afterward, reiterating that the moment was a private joke shared between the couple.

It is worth noting that Emmanuel Macron married Brigitte, who was his high school teacher, in 2007. The couple’s relationship has often been the subject of media interest.

President Macron is currently on a nearly week-long tour of Southeast Asia, with Vietnam as his first stop. The visit aims to position France as a reliable alternative to powers like the United States and China in the region. He is also scheduled to visit Indonesia and Singapore.