SIR Phase II: ECI nears completion with 99.93 pc enumeration forms distributed

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday released its daily bulletin for Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, reporting near-total progress in the distribution and digitisation of Elector-specific Enumeration Forms (EFs) across 12 States and Union Territories.

The enumeration exercise, which began on November 4, will continue until December 11.

According to the bulletin, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Goa have achieved 100 per cent coverage in EF distribution, Goa and Lakshadweep have achieved 100 per cent digitisation. Lakshadweep has digitised all 57,813 forms, whereas Rajasthan has also digitised all 5,46,55,375 Enumeration Forms. Goa has digitised 11,82,034 forms, marking 99.75 per cent completion.

Among larger States, West Bengal has distributed 99.97 per cent of forms and digitised 7,61,96,871 (99.43 per cent). Chhattisgarh has distributed 99.98 per cent and digitised 2,11,59,317 forms (99.66 per cent). Madhya Pradesh reported 99.99 per cent distribution and 99.66 per cent digitisation, with 5,72,10,271 forms processed.

Tamil Nadu, with an electorate of over 6.41 crore, recorded 99.86 per cent distribution and 98.69 per cent digitisation. Gujarat has achieved 99.94 per cent distribution and 98 per cent digitisation, while Kerala stands at 99.58 per cent distribution and 96.32 per cent digitisation.

Uttar Pradesh — the State with the largest electorate, exceeding 15.44 crore — has distributed 99.93 per cent of forms and digitised 14,20,43,814, reflecting 94.04 per cent completion, the lowest digitisation rate among major States.

Across the 12 States and UTs covered in the bulletin, a total of 50,93,62,185 forms have been distributed (99.93 per cent), and 49,69,38,877 forms digitised (97.49 per cent) so far.

The ECI also noted that the figures for Rajasthan exclude the 193-Anta Assembly constituency, where the revision process was deferred due to a by-election. Enumeration in Anta will begin on December 8.

Recognised political parties have been urged to appoint additional Booth Level Agents to support the exercise. For Kerala, the last date for submitting Enumeration Forms is December 18.