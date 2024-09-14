SMART Technologies announces bold expansion plans for India

Bengaluru: In a significant move to strengthen its presence in India, SMART Technologies has unveiled plans to dramatically expand its reseller network, with a target of establishing between 300 and 400 local partners over the next three years.

This ambitious strategy aims to increase access to the company’s advanced educational technology solutions throughout the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Saturday, SMART Technologies President and CEO Nicholas Svensson underlined the importance of this expansion.

“India represents a key market for us,” Svensson said. “By growing our reseller network by 300-400 partners in three years, we will be able to reach schools across the nation, ensuring they have the tools to enhance teaching and learning outcomes.”

In addition to this rapid expansion of partnerships, SMART Technologies has already made significant inroads into the Indian education sector.

The company recently welcomed three Indian schools into its prestigious ‘SMART Exemplary Schools’ programme, joining a global network of 35 institutions recognised for their innovative use of technology to enhance learning.

“We are excited to see how Indian schools are embracing technology, and we look forward to growing the number of Exemplary Schools in the country,” Svensson added.

“India is emerging as a hub for educational transformation, and we are eager to showcase the exceptional work being done here.”

With 85 million users worldwide and a thriving network of over 2,500 SMART Ambassadors, SMART Technologies is a global leader in education technology.

These ambassadors play a crucial role in helping educators utilise the company’s interactive products to create richer learning experiences for students.

However, the rapid demand for educational technology in India has prompted the company to increase its focus on localised strategies. Svensson also spoke about SMART’s commitment to the “Make in India” initiative, which aims to develop a local supply chain, making their products more accessible and cost-effective for Indian schools.

“We’re finalising our Indian supply chain,” Svensson said. “Our goal is to ensure that our interactive panels are not only of the highest quality but also competitively priced so that schools across India can afford them.”

Through its ambitious reseller expansion, localised production, and focus on empowering schools with innovative solutions, SMART Technologies is poised to become a leading force in India’s education landscape.

By expanding its reseller network, growing the SMART Exemplary Schools programme, and collaborating closely with local educators, the company is setting itself up for long-term success in transforming Indian classrooms.

As Svensson concluded, “The future of education is rooted in engaging, interactive learning, and we are dedicated to making that future a reality for schools across India. What we are doing now is only the beginning.