Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Date Sparks Buzz Again; Brother Shravan Breaks Silence on Viral Dec 7 Rumours

The wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and Bollywood singer Palash Muchhal continues to remain a hot topic, with speculation refusing to die down even ten days after the ceremony was unexpectedly postponed. Although Mandhana’s father, Srinivas, has been discharged from the hospital, no fresh update regarding the new wedding date has been announced, leaving fans eagerly waiting for clarity.

In the meantime, social media has been flooded with claims that the couple will tie the knot on December 7, triggering widespread curiosity. To verify the truth behind these viral reports, several media outlets reached out to Mandhana’s brother, Shravan.

Responding to the rumours, Shravan made a shocking clarification, saying:

“I am not aware of any such rumours. As of now, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has only been postponed. A new date has not been decided yet.”

VIDEO | Tuhin Mishra, manager of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, confirms that her father is not well and the wedding has been indefinitely postponed.



pic.twitter.com/K5EVJwyR4h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2025

On the other hand, Palash’s mother, Amita, expressed optimism, stating that the wedding will certainly take place soon.

“Both Smriti and Palash are emotionally disturbed right now. My son had many dreams about bringing Smriti home as his bride. We had made special plans to welcome her. Unfortunately, the wedding had to be postponed. But everything is fine between both families, and the wedding will happen soon,” she said.

According to the original schedule, the couple was supposed to marry on November 23. Pre-wedding ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet had already been completed with great joy. However, just before the main wedding rituals, Mandhana’s father suffered a heart attack, forcing the celebrations to come to an abrupt halt. Her manager later confirmed that Mandhana decided to postpone the wedding due to the emergency. Shortly after, Palash was also admitted to a hospital due to acidity issues, adding to the concern.

Adding more fuel to the fire, social media was abuzz with unverified allegations that Palash was involved in an affair with a choreographer and had betrayed the Team India vice-captain. Despite the intense media speculation, the couple chose to remain silent. Both of them, however, shared an “evil eye” emoji on Instagram stories, seemingly dismissing the rumours.

Though both Srinivas and Palash have now recovered and returned home, the two families have not yet announced a new wedding date, keeping fans and well-wishers waiting for the next official update.

The mystery around the Mandhana–Palash wedding continues — and the suspense only grows stronger with each passing day.