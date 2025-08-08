Hyderabad

Smt. Abhilasha Bisht IPS and Dr. Subodh Raju Attend Convocation Ceremony at G. Pulla Reddy College of Pharmacy

8 August 2025
Hyderabad – Smt. Abhilasha Bisht IPS, Director of Police Academy Telangana, Hyderabad, along with Dr. Subodh Raju MS, M.Ch (AIIMS), Director and Head of Department of Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, attended the convocation ceremony at G. Pulla Reddy College of Pharmacy.

During the event, Rahila Muskam, a Pharm D student, was honored with a memento in recognition of her achievements. Also present at the ceremony were Dr. B. Madhava Reddy, Principal and Professor, and Dr. Gouhar Sultana, Assistant Professor, who were seen congratulating the students and participating in the event.

