Special Lok Adalat to Be Held Across Telangana on November 15 to Settle Pending Criminal Compoundable Cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) has announced that a Special Lok Adalat will be organized across all courts in Telangana on November 15, 2025, to expedite the settlement of pending criminal compoundable cases.

The decision was taken under the directions of Hon’ble Sri Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, and Hon’ble Sri Justice P. Sam Koshy, Judge, High Court for the State of Telangana and Executive Chairman, TSLSA.

A coordination committee meeting was convened at the TSLSA office, chaired by Justice P. Sam Koshy, to discuss modalities for organizing the Special Lok Adalat. The meeting focused on the disposal of pending criminal compoundable cases, including cheque bounce cases and other minor offences, with an aim to reduce the burden on the judiciary.

During the meeting, Justice P. Sam Koshy urged police officers to extend full cooperation for the effective disposal of such cases pending across the state. He emphasized that settling a large number of these cases would significantly reduce the pressure on courts and allow both the judiciary and law enforcement to focus more on grave offences.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sri B. Shivadhar Reddy assured maximum cooperation from the police department in supporting the initiative. He also promised to issue necessary instructions to all police officers to ensure the success of the Special Lok Adalat.

The coordination meeting was attended by senior police officials, including Sri Mahesh Bhagwath (Addl. DGP, L&O), Ms. Charu Sinha (Addl. DGP, CID), Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda, and Joint and Assistant Commissioners of Police.

From TSLSA, Sri Ch. Panchakshari, Member Secretary, and Sri M. Raju, Administrative Officer (Judicial), were present.

Justice Koshy expressed confidence that this Special Lok Adalat would serve as an important step toward speedy justice and effective case management across Telangana.