Sree Sai Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Announces Chef Sanjay Thumma as Brand Ambassador

THE REAL HERO OF THE KITCHEN MEETS HIS REAL MATCH – MINAR: HAR KITCHEN KA HERO

Hyderabad: Sree Sai Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd (SSRFM), Hyderabad’s largest manufacturer of premium flour under the brand name MINAR, proudly announced the appointment of celebrity chef Sanjay Thumma, popularly known as Vah-Chef, as its new brand ambassador.

The announcement was made at a grand event at District150 by QUORUM, Madhapur in Hyderabad, celebrating the collaboration between two of the city’s most respected culinary names. The partnership signifies a shared vision — to bring authentic, premium-quality flours to every kitchen and inspire home cooks to elevate their culinary experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditya Bansal, Director, Sree Sai Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd said, “We are incredibly thrilled to welcome The Vah Chef Sanjay Thumma to the heart of our MINAR family. His passion for cooking is aptly reflected in his energy that lights up every kitchen or every screen that he graces. Chef Sanjay’s profound dedication to preserving the soul of traditional culinary arts, while simultaneously pioneering modern techniques, mirrors our core mission perfectly. We at MINAR, use the most modern and scientific manufacturing techniques and preserving tradition by using a unique time tested blend of premium wheat to carefully craft each batch of Maida, Suji and Atta. Our 400 member strong team services our clients with utmost enthusiasm, passion and dedication. His expertise and credibility will inspire our customers to create exceptional dishes with our premium flours.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Chef Sanjay Thumma shared, “As a chef, I understand the importance of quality ingredients. Sree Sai Roller Flour Mill’s commitment to crafting the finest flours truly resonates with me. I’m delighted to partner with a brand that shares my values and look forward to introducing their exceptional products to kitchens everywhere.”

As part of this collaboration, Chef Thumma will lead a series of digital campaigns, live cooking demonstrations, and brand initiatives designed to showcase the superior quality and versatility of MINAR’s flour range. Together, SSRFM and Vah-Chef aim to celebrate the hero of every kitchen — the ingredient that forms the base of every great recipe.