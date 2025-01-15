Sri Lanka Adds Second ODI to Home Series Against Australia

New Delhi: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), in consultation with Cricket Australia, has announced the addition of an extra ODI to its home series against Australia, scheduled to begin on January 29 with the first of two Test matches in Galle.

Revised Schedule: Two Tests and Two ODIs

Initially, the tour was set to feature just one ODI alongside two Test matches, which are part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. This series will be pivotal for Australia, as they have already secured their spot in the final against South Africa, set to be played at Lord’s in June.

However, the revised schedule now includes two Tests and two ODIs. Australia’s team is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on January 24 after a pre-tour camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Galle International Cricket Stadium will host the two Test matches from January 29 to February 2 and February 6 to 10.

ODIs to be Played at R Premadasa Stadium

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 12, with the newly added second 50-over game taking place at the same venue on February 14.

Preparation for ICC Champions Trophy

The addition of the second ODI benefits Australia in preparing for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, starting on February 19. Australia, winners of the Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009, will use these ODIs as a crucial part of their preparation for the tournament.

Sri Lanka’s Absence from the ICC Champions Trophy

Sri Lanka, however, will not participate in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy for the first time in the tournament’s history. The team failed to meet the qualification criteria after their performance in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India.

Australia’s Test Squad Update

Australia has named Nathan McSweeney and Cooper Connolly in their Test squad, which will be captained by Steve Smith. Pat Cummins, originally expected to lead, is unavailable due to the birth of his second child and an ongoing ankle injury.