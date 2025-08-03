SSC Protest Explained: Blacklisted Agency, Cancelled Exams — Who’s Accountable?

Students and teachers across the country are protesting against alleged maladministration, technical glitches, and the involvement of blacklisted agencies in the Selection Post Phase 13 exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). In Delhi, thousands of protesters staged a sit-in in front of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office, where the situation turned tense and police detained several students.

Reasons for the Protest

Students and teachers have pointed out several serious shortcomings during the SSC exam. The biggest complaint is that the exam was cancelled at the last minute without any prior notice, due to which many candidates travelled long distances only to find that the exam was not being held. In addition, many candidates received their admit cards just two days before the exam, whereas these are usually provided at least four days in advance.

Poor allotment of exam centres was also a major issue. Several candidates — including students from Jaipur — were allotted centres in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, far from their preferred locations. This not only added to their financial burden but also caused significant mental stress.

Allegations of Technical Glitches and Misconduct

Several centres reported system crashes, server failures, and non-functional equipment such as computer mice and monitors. Students were not provided proper assistance, resulting in wasted time and unfair exam conditions.

Moreover, many candidates alleged harassment and misbehaviour by invigilators and security personnel during the exam, which further aggravated the situation.

Role of Blacklisted Agency Eduquity

A major reason for the protests is the agency appointed by SSC to conduct the exam — Eduquity. This agency was previously blacklisted for its alleged involvement in the infamous Vyapam scam. Despite this, Eduquity has also been assigned to conduct the upcoming SSC CGL 2025 exam, which sees participation from over 30 lakh candidates nationwide. Students fear that continuing with such an agency could seriously jeopardize their future.

Problems in Aadhaar Verification

The Aadhaar-based biometric verification system created additional problems for many candidates. Some reported technical issues while submitting their application forms, while others were barred from appearing in the exam due to verification failures on the day of the test.

Students’ Demands

Protesters are demanding that Eduquity be immediately removed from conducting SSC exams. They are also seeking financial compensation for candidates who spent money on travel and accommodation but suffered losses due to abrupt exam cancellations. Additionally, students are calling for systemic reforms in SSC’s examination process, including better exam centre allocation, timely issuance of admit cards, and a more accountable administration.

Government Response

No official statement has been issued by the government so far. However, the scale of the protests highlights serious flaws in the country’s competitive examination system. Immediate action is necessary to restore students’ trust and ensure that crucial exams like SSC CGL are conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

For further updates, candidates are advised to stay connected with SSC’s official website and reliable sources like Moneycontrol.