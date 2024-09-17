Students Protest Against Poor Food Quality at BC Gurukula Girls’ School in Haliya

Haliya, Telangana: In a shocking incident, around 400 students from the Tummadam BC Gurukula Girls’ School in Haliya have staged a protest, voicing their frustration over the substandard food being served to them.

The students refused to attend classes and instead gathered in the auditorium to raise their concerns.

The students expressed their anger, saying, “We are treated worse than dogs. Even dogs are given better food than what we receive.

“ They complained about being served rice with insects, watery chicken, and sambar, making it impossible for them to eat, forcing them to endure hunger.

When questioned about the food quality, the students alleged that the principal dismissed their concerns rudely.

Many students threatened to leave the school en masse, saying they would collect their Transfer Certificates (TC) and move elsewhere if the principal remained in charge.

The protest highlights the dire conditions in which these students, part of the BC Gurukula educational system, are struggling. The authorities have yet to respond to the situation.