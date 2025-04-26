Suniel Shetty: My Next Vacation Will Be in Jammu and Kashmir — Who’s Coming with Me

Following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir — which claimed 26 lives — the atmosphere across India has become tense. Security has been tightened in several cities, and the tourism industry in Kashmir has taken a major hit. Many tourists have started postponing their travel plans to the region.

Amidst this challenging situation, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has come forward to support Kashmir’s tourism sector, encouraging fellow Indians to show solidarity.

“Kashmir Is an Integral Part of India,” Declares Suniel Shetty

At the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards event held on Friday, Suniel Shetty announced that he would be spending his next vacation in Kashmir to send a strong message that Indians are not afraid of terrorism. He emphasized that Kashmir will always remain an integral part of India.

“We must not fall prey to those spreading fear and hatred. It is time for us as Indians to stand united and support our nation,” Suniel Shetty said during the event. He also urged citizens not to believe divisive narratives trying to instigate tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

Suniel Shetty’s Call for National Unity and Tourism Boost

The actor appealed to the public to plan their next holidays in Kashmir, thereby reviving the local economy and sending a strong message to forces trying to create unrest.

“As citizens, we must decide that our next holiday will be in Kashmir. We must show the world that we are not afraid,” said Shetty, expressing his willingness to personally visit Kashmir and conveying his message to the authorities.

Suniel Shetty’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty is set to appear in several upcoming films including:

“Kesari Veer” (2025)

“Welcome to the Jungle” (2025)

“Son of Sardaar 2” (2025)

The actor’s patriotic stance and strong message of unity have resonated widely, inspiring many to stand firm in support of Kashmir.