Sunny Deol Declares ‘Main Jaat Hoon’ in Epic Face-Off with Randeep Hooda’s Ranatunga

Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ Teaser Unveiled: A Power-Packed Action Drama

Mumbai: The much-awaited film “Jaat”, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, has created a buzz after the makers released a high-octane teaser. The action-packed glimpse showcases an intense face-off between Sunny’s Jaat and Randeep’s Ranatunga, setting the stage for an electrifying cinematic showdown.

Sunny Deol’s Powerful Avatar in ‘Jaat’

The teaser, shared in a collaboration post with Mythri Movie Makers, offers a thrilling look at Sunny Deol in full action mode. The legendary actor is seen making a striking entrance—cigarette in hand—delivering bone-crushing blows to his enemies. As the intensity builds, he fiercely declares, “Main Jaat hoon,” promising an adrenaline-filled battle against Randeep Hooda’s ruthless character.

The teaser post was captioned:

“30 DAYS TO GO for #JAAT’s supremacy at the box office. This Baisakhi, a blockbuster treat will entertain you in cinemas. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat”

Randeep Hooda Introduces His Fierce Character ‘Ranatunga’

On March 10, Randeep Hooda also unveiled his character Ranatunga through a menacing teaser. The clip begins with him sitting in a police station, where he confidently states:

“Mujhe mera naam bahut pyaara hai (My name means a lot to me).”

He then introduces himself as Ranatunga, setting the tone for a gripping showdown with Sunny Deol’s Jaat.

Randeep shared the teaser with the caption:

“My name is #Ranatunga!! The stage is set for a ruthless face-off with the #JAAT. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat.”

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including:

Sunny Deol as Jaat

as Jaat Randeep Hooda as Ranatunga

as Ranatunga Vineet Kumar Singh

Saiyami Kher

Regina Cassandra

Music, Cinematography & Production

The film’s gripping soundtrack is composed by Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi serves as the Director of Photography. Editing is handled by Navin Nooli, and Avinash Kolla has crafted the stunning production design.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, ‘Jaat’ is set for a grand worldwide release on April 10, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.