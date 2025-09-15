Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” Trailer released – A rollercoaster of laughter & love

Mumbai: The trailer of the highly anticipated movie “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” has been unveiled on the 15th of September. The trailer looks nothing short of a grand celebration of love, laughter, and the magic of family entertainment.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer gives a peek into a world filled with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle. With a ‘shaadi setup’ at its heart, the “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” promises to bring back the timeless joy of the quintessential family entertainer. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the fun storyline and introduces the characters of Sunny, Tulsi, Ananya, and Vikram in depth.

The dialogues also seem to be hilarious! Talking about the story, it unfolds with a fine star cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul, ensuring a rollercoaster ride of romance, humour, and family fun. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Expressing his excitement, Karan Johar said, “At Dharma Productions, family entertainers are at the core of our storytelling DNA.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a film that celebrates togetherness, love, and laughter in the most festive way possible. The trailer is just a glimpse of the joy that awaits.” Speaking about the film, director Shashank Khaitan said, “With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, I wanted to revisit the essence of cinema that brings families together in theatres. It’s a story rooted in relationships and celebration, told with a lot of heart, music, and humour. I hope audiences find themselves smiling, laughing, and even feeling a little nostalgic while watching it.”

Adding to that, producer Apoorva Mehta said, “This film is truly special, right from its ensemble cast to Shashank’s magical direction. It will be a beautiful experience that will resonate with audiences across generations, and we are thrilled to bring it to theatres this festive season.” Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” releases in theatres on 2nd October 2025.