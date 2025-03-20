Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Distribution of Ration Cards in India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has raised serious concerns about the distribution of ration cards, questioning whether the intended benefits are reaching the deserving citizens. The bench, headed by Justice Suryakant and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, highlighted issues regarding the transparency and fairness of the ration card system, suggesting that it has been politicized rather than serving its primary purpose of assisting the underprivileged.

Supreme Court Highlights Contradictions in State Claims

The Supreme Court pointed out a stark contradiction in the claims made by several states. While states boast high per capita growth rates as indicators of development, they simultaneously assert that 75% of their populations fall below the poverty line (BPL) when it comes to subsidy distribution. The bench remarked, “These states claim to have high growth rates but also declare that a large portion of their population is BPL. How can these two claims be reconciled? There is an inherent contradiction here. We must ensure that the benefits truly reach those who need them.”

This issue has emerged as part of a suo-motu action taken by the Supreme Court to address challenges faced by migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing various intervenors, noted that disparities in income distribution were contributing to these problems. Bhushan emphasized that a small segment of the population has accumulated substantial wealth, while the majority continues to suffer from poverty.

Migrant Workers’ Inclusion in Free Ration Schemes

Bhushan further argued that nearly 8 crore migrant workers, who are registered on the government’s e-Shram portal, should be eligible for receiving free rations. He stressed the need for these workers, who are among the most vulnerable, to be included in government aid schemes. This recommendation has garnered attention as the migrant population often faces significant challenges in accessing food and other essential resources.

Supreme Court’s Call for Political Neutrality in Ration Card Distribution

Justice Suryakant expressed concerns about the potential political influence on the distribution of ration cards, stating, “We hope that no political factors are involved in the issuance of ration cards. I am not disconnected from my roots and always want to know about the hardships faced by the poor.” He further criticized the government for relying on outdated 2011 census data, noting that nearly 10 crore individuals in need of free rations have been excluded due to the lack of a recent census.

Government’s Defense of Ration Distribution Under National Food Security Act

In response, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, representing the government, defended the current system, stating that under the National Food Security Act, approximately 81.35 crore people are already receiving free rations. Additionally, another 11 crore individuals are benefiting from similar schemes. The government has emphasized its commitment to providing food security for the most vulnerable sections of society.

Supreme Court Urges Reform to Ensure Real Beneficiaries Receive Aid

As the debate over ration card distribution continues, the Supreme Court has called for urgent reforms to address the disparities in the system. The Court is urging the government to ensure that food and aid programs reach those who are genuinely in need, ensuring no one is left out.

The case highlights the need for a more effective and transparent mechanism for ration card distribution, to ensure that the benefits of these welfare schemes are not lost to political interference or inefficiencies.