Tamil Nadu announces Rs 2 per kg incentive for cooperative ration shop onion sales

Chennai: Salespersons at ration shops run by cooperative societies will receive an incentive of Rs 2 for every kilogram of onions sold under an initiative aimed at controlling retail prices and ensuring access to quality produce at reasonable rates.

The incentive was announced in a procedural order issued by Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Latha. It recognises the additional responsibilities undertaken by salespersons handling onion distribution alongside their regular ration shop duties.

According to the order, onions were procured in three phases from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF). The procurement was undertaken to help check rising onion prices in the open market. The onions are being sold to the public through ration shops operated by cooperative societies.

The arrangement is intended to make quality onions available at fair prices while using the existing cooperative distribution network to reach consumers.

Under the order, the incentive payable to each salesperson will depend on the quantity of onions sold. The prescribed rate is Rs 2 per kilogram, linking payment directly to the volume handled through sales at the participating shops.

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The Registrar’s order lists several additional tasks associated with the initiative. These include receiving onion consignments, storing the produce, sorting it, weighing quantities for customers, conducting sales and maintaining the related sales accounts. These responsibilities involve work beyond the routine distribution of ration commodities.

The incentive is intended to encourage salespersons to undertake the additional duties required to carry out onion sales through cooperative outlets. The amount due to eligible salespersons will be credited directly to their bank accounts through the Electronic Clearing Service (ECS), according to the order.

Payments will therefore be made through bank transfers based on the quantity sold. The measure combines consumer relief with an incentive for the staff responsible for implementing the sales programme.

While the procurement and distribution arrangement seeks to contain the impact of higher market prices, the additional payment acknowledges the work involved at the retail level. The order specifies a uniform incentive rate for onion sales conducted through the participating cooperative ration shops.