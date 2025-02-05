Tamil Nadu Govt Grants ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ Team Permission for Additional Show on Feb 6

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has granted the makers of the highly anticipated action film, Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, permission to screen an additional show on its release day, February 6. The film, starring Ajith Kumar, is generating significant excitement, and the added showtime has delighted fans.

Government Approval for One Extra Show

Initially, the filmmakers requested permission for additional screenings on both February 6 and February 7. However, after reviewing the request, the government approved only one extra show on the day of the film’s release. As a result, Vidaa Muyarchi will be allowed five screenings on February 6, running from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The decision has been met with enthusiasm by Ajith Kumar’s fans, who are treating the release as a festival. The additional showtimes will give audiences more opportunities to catch the film on the opening day.

Censor Board Clears the Film with U/A Certificate

Recently, the Censor Board cleared the film with a clean U/A certificate. According to the certificate, Vidaa Muyarchi has a runtime of 150.46 minutes, confirming its action-packed length. The film has huge expectations, as Ajith Kumar, who is currently pursuing a career in car racing, has announced that he will not take on any new projects during the racing season.

Plot and Cast of ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’

In Vidaa Muyarchi, Ajith Kumar plays the role of a husband seeking to repair a fractured relationship with his wife, Kayal, portrayed by Trisha. The plot follows Ajith’s character as he embarks on a journey to find his wife, battling goons and corrupt cops along the way. The film is expected to feature high-octane action sequences and deliver an engaging experience for fans.

The film also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh in key roles. Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by N.B. Srikanth.

Streaming Rights Secured by Netflix

Additionally, popular OTT platform Netflix has secured the streaming rights for Vidaa Muyarchi after its theatrical release, generating further excitement for fans eager to watch the film from the comfort of their homes after its time in theaters.