Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay discuss how to further strengthen BJP in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday called on BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is the party in charge of Telangana, and discussed the current situation in Telangana after the outcome of the Lok Sabha results.

During the meeting, Chugh said after the BJP registered an impressive increase in the vote bank in Telangana winning four Lok Sabha seats there was a new upsurge in favour of the BJP in Telangana.

Thank you, @tarunchughbjp Ji, for your kind words and support. It was a pleasure meeting you and always grateful for your encouragement for my responsibilities. Your support means a lot. https://t.co/8TMSZBLhfv — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 14, 2024

Both leaders held a meeting for more than half an hour, discussing ways to increase the strength of BJP in the state.

Chugh said as the BJP vote share has increased to 35 percent in the Lok Sabha elections it is a clear mandate on the welfare and development schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chugh said the election results reflect the people’s disappointment with the Congress party which lost credibility in just five months It made impossible promises to win the elections but, has betrayed the people of Telangana and the election results mirror the fury of the people with the Congress.

‘The BRS is decimated and the Congress is on the back foot signaling a clear way for the BJP in Telangana in the days to come’, said Chugh.