Teen raped by private tutor several times; Accused held

Saharanpur (UP): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped several times by her private tutor here, police said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old accused, Afzal, was arrested on Tuesday, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said Afzal used to visit the girl’s house for religious teaching.

The teenager’s family alleged in the complaint that Afzal had raped the girl several times and they came to know about it only two days ago when she expressed unwillingness to take lessons from him, Manglik said.

On being asked by her mother, the girl shared the matter with her, he added.

An FIR was lodged based on the complaint and the accused was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail, the officer said, adding that a detailed probe is on in the matter.