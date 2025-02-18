Telangana to Build 17 New Bridges on Hyderabad’s Musi Riverfront: Structural Surveys Underway

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched a major initiative to construct 17 new bridges along Hyderabad’s Musi Riverfront as part of its ambitious rejuvenation project.

Structural assessments of existing bridges, including heritage structures, are currently underway to ensure safety and modernize connectivity.

Key Developments in Musi Riverfront Project

Structural Surveys for Heritage Bridges

Engineering teams from the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation are conducting advanced tests—including rebound hammer, ground-penetrating radar, and dynamic load testing—on 17 bridges. These include historic structures like Puranapul (built in 1578) and Chaderghat, which are being evaluated for stability and potential upgrades. A final report will be submitted to the government next month.

Focus on Heritage Preservation

The Congress-led government has designated several bridges as heritage structures, prioritizing their restoration. However, bridges deemed unsafe may be demolished and replaced with modern designs. For instance, the Chaderghat Bridge is proposed to be heightened to improve flood resilience.

Moosarambagh High-Level Bridge Nears Completion

A ₹65-crore, 29.5-meter-long, six-lane bridge at Moosarambagh is set to open in three months. This bridge will feature a 20-meter carriageway and 3.5-meter footpaths, easing traffic between Amberpet and OU areas.

Tourism and Eco-Friendly Zones

The Riverfront Development Project includes plans for 24×7 street markets, a giant Ferris wheel akin to the London Eye, and an eco-friendly zone at Bapughat with a towering Gandhi statue. The government aims to attract 100,000 tourists annually.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPP)

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirmed the project will rely on PPP mode to fund its ₹1.5 lakh crore budget, covering infrastructure, sewage treatment, and land acquisition. Phase-I drawings for a 20.5 km stretch will be finalized in 45 days.

The Musi Riverfront Development seeks to transform Hyderabad into a global hub by resolving decades-old traffic bottlenecks, enhancing flood resilience, and boosting tourism.

With over 10,000 encroachments identified along the riverbanks, the Hyderabad Disaster Response Agency (HYDRA) has begun clearing illegal structures to free up buffer zones.

Upcoming Steps:

Submit structural stability report by March 2025.

Finalize tenders for Godavari water channelization to Musi River.

Begin rehabilitation for displaced families with ₹2 lakh compensation and housing.

This large-scale infrastructure push underscores Telangana’s commitment to sustainable urban growth, blending heritage conservation with cutting-edge engineering. Stay tuned for updates as Hyderabad’s riverfront takes a historic leap forward.